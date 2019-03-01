EXCLUSIVE: Rebecca Hall (Vicky Christina Barcelona) has been tapped as the female lead in Tales From the Loop, Amazon’s hourlong genre series based on the acclaimed sci-fi art of Simon Stålenhag. It comes from writer Nathaniel Halpern, director Mark Romanek, Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho, and Swedish production and management company Indio. Fox 21 Television Studios is co-producing with Amazon Studios.

Tales from the Loop explores the town and people who live above “The Loop,” a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe – making things possible that were previously relegated only to science fiction. In this fantastical, mysterious town, poignant human tales are told that bare universal emotional experiences while drawing on the intrigue of genre storytelling.

Hall will play Loretta, a gifted physicist.

Halpern, Romanek and Reeves executive produce with The Passage‘s Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn, along with Indio’s Mattias Montero, Samantha Taylor Pickett, Adam Berg and Stålenhag.

Hall, who landed a Golden Globe nomination for Vicky Cristina Barcelona, is in production on Warner Bros.’ Godzilla vs. Kong. She’ll soon begin production on The Night House and following that will shoot Passing, which she has adapted for the screen and will mark her directorial debut. She will next be seen in Max Minghella’s Teen Spirit and was recently seen starring in Angela Robinson’s Professor Marston and the Wonder Women. Hall is repped by Julian Belfrage Associates, WME and attorneys Hansen & Jacobson.