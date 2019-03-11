EXCLUSIVE: Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker Taika Waititi has boarded Time Bandits, the TV series adaptation of the beloved Terry Gilliam-directed movie, which is in development at Apple.

Waititi will co-write and direct the pilot for the potential series, co-produced by Anonymous Content, Paramount Television and Media Rights Capital. He also will serve as executive producer alongside Gilliam and producer Dan Halsted (People Of Earth).

Apple last summer made a deal for the rights to turn the 1981 fantasy into a TV series. Gilliam’s Time Bandits is a dark, irreverent adventure about imagination, bravery and the nature of our dreams. It follows the time-traveling adventures of an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin who, one night, stumbles on six dwarfs who emerge from his closet. They are former workers of the Supreme Being who have stolen a map that charts all the holes in the space-time fabric, using it to hop from one historical era to the next in order to steal riches. Throughout the movie, they meet various historical and fictional characters, including Napoleon Bonaparte and Robin Hood, while the Supreme Being simultaneously tries to catch up to them and retrieve the map.

Waititi was recently tapped as a director for the upcoming Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. and his next feature film Jojo Rabbit, comes out this fall. His TV series credits include HBO’s Flight of the Conchords and FX’s upcoming What We Do In the Shadows.