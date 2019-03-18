EXCLUSIVE: T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle will be back for its second season on Monday, April 15 at 9 PM on VH1.

The reality show features rapper-actor Tip “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris and their children Zonnique, Messiah, Domani, Deyjah, King, Major and Heiress. Returning for Season 2 are Monica Brown, Antonia “Toya” Wright, her daugther Reginae Carter, and Letoya Luckett.

In Season 2, T.I. and Tiny move back in together under the same roof while juggling family, friendships and careers. Monica is faced with a health crisis in her family in the midst of launching a new album and tour. Toya’s in full boss mode expanding her empire while contemplating what relationship next steps are for her and her boyfriend Red. And Letoya and Tommie enter a new chapter as they welcome their first child.

The series was quietly renewed for Season 2 amid strong ratings for its first season, ranking as the No.1 non-sports cable program in the time period with P18-49.

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle is executive produced by Tip “T.I.” Harris for Grand Hustle, Tameka “Tiny” Harris for Pretty Hustle, and Brian Sher for Category 5. Christian Sarabia, Vinnie Kaufmann, Jennifer McGrogan and Jordan Browne serve as Executive Producers for 51 Minds Entertainment. Nina L. Diaz and Vivian Gomez are Executive Producers for VH1.