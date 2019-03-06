EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Michelle Bathe (Boston Legal, This Is Us) and Regé-Jean Page (Roots) are set to co-star opposite Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha in Eugene Ashe’s Sylvie, a romance film set against the backdrop of the late 1950’s/early 1960’s New York City jazz era.

It follows Sylvie (Thompson) who meets aspiring saxophonist Robert (Asomugha) when he takes a job at her father’s record store in Harlem. After a summer romance that comes to an end, the two fatefully reconnect several years later and find that their feelings for each other have never disappeared.

Bathe will play Kate, the tough but fair producer of a TV cooking show who hires Sylvie as a production assistant and becomes a friend and mentor to her. Page is Chico, a drummer with the Dickie Brewster Quartet.

Asomugha is producing the project via his iAm21 Entertainment label along with Jonathan Baker, Gabrielle Glore, and Matthew Thurm. Thompson will serve as executive producer. Production is currently underway.

Bathe is one of the leads in the upcoming First Wives Club series adaptation on BET, while Page stars in the ABC/Shondaland series For The People, which is in its second season.

Bathe is repped by Principal Entertainment LA and The Kohner Agency. Page’s reps are Mosaic, CAA, The Artists Partnership (UK), and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal.