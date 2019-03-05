Syfy has partnered with sister company Sky to launch its sci-fi VR experience Eleven Eleven in Europe.

The NBCUniversal Networks-backed broadcaster is set to launch the story, designed for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival.

It will then roll the service out in Sky territories – the pay-TV giant operates in the UK, Germany and Italy – in late May.

Produced in association with Digital Domain, Eleven Eleven is influenced by immersive theatre, using storytelling techniques that enable users to view the action from multiple perspectives. Set on an island planet, users are placed at the center of the action as characters count down the final 11 minutes and 11 seconds to an extinction-level event. Users have the ability to control their experience by following a group of interconnected characters and their stories, with over 90 minutes of content to explore.

Written by Lucas Taylor, with voice and motion-capture directed by Keith Arem, who has worked on the Call of Duty video games, it will also feature original music by Hans Zimmer’s firm Bleeding Fingers.

“With Eleven Eleven, we are pioneering an innovative scripted format for science fiction content that blends the best of theater, gaming and cinema to create unique VR and AR experiences,” said Steve Patscheck, EVP Global Programming, NBCUniversal International Networks. “By creating an original piece of IP, SYFY was able to design specifically for VR and AR, all the while exploring how immersive technologies could heighten the thrill of storytelling.”

Neil Graham, Executive Producer, Sky VR Studios, added, “We’re delighted to be partnering with SYFY and NBCUniversal International Networks on Eleven Eleven. It is a truly innovative VR experience and a brilliant step forward in our growing range of VR content.”