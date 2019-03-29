IFC Films has acquired North American rights to Lynn Shelton’s Sword of Trust, coming off the comedy’s world premiere earlier this month at SXSW. Marc Maron, Jillian Bell, Michaela Watkins and Jon Bass star. The distributor plans a summer theatrical release.

Co-written by Shelton and Mike O’Brien, the plot centers on Cynthia (Bell) and Mary (Watkins) who show up to collect Cynthia’s inheritance from her deceased grandfather. The only item she’s received is an antique sword he believed to be proof that the South won the Civil War. The two attempt to unload the object to a curmudgeonly pawnshop owner Mel (Maron) and his man-child

sidekick Nathaniel (Bass). When Mel and Nathaniel discover there’s a black market for the

relic, the two pairs join forces to sell this rarefied “prover item” to the highest bidder, kicking off a wild journey into the depths of conspiracy theory and Southern disillusionment.

Ted Speaker and Shelton produced the film, which was executive produced by Peter Gilbert, Eddie Linker, and Forager Films’ Joe Swanberg.

The deal was struck by IFC’s Arianna Bocco and UTA on behalf of the filmmakers.