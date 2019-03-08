Today is the first International Women’s Day without Suzanne Patmore Gibbs who died suddenly on March 29, 2018 at age 50. To commemorate it, the family and friends of the respected veteran TV executives are raising money for a scholarship fund established in conjunction with Girls Inc. National Scholarship process to provide a $20,000 to a college-bound young woman every year.

The inaugural Suzanne Patmore Gibbs Courage Scholarship will be awarded to one young woman, who according to the organization, “has demonstrated the courage to dream big and has a character consistent with that of Suzanne Patmore Gibbs.” “She was a fierce advocate for all that is right and good in this world. She fought for women’s voices before it was a popular thing to do. She was incredibly brave, and she stood up for what she believed in.” The first recipient will receive the scholarship during Girls Inc.’s annual awards Luncheon in Los Angeles in November of 2019.

Gibbs was head of Sony Pictures TV’s TriStar Television at the time of her death, and previously had held top executive posts at Sony TV, ABC and Touchstone TV.

Here is the letter send out today by those closest to her:

Today is International Women’s Day. The ten values that guide International Women’s Day are: Justice, Dignity, Hope, Equality, Collaboration, Tenacity, Appreciation, Respect, Empathy, and Forgiveness. These are all values that Suzanne Patmore Gibbs embodied and lived by every day of her life. Suzanne was an extraordinary woman. Today is 3 weeks before the one-year anniversary of Suzanne’s passing. Suzanne was a passionate advocate for the rights and opportunities of women and girls. She worked tirelessly to empower those around her and to promote female voices both on and off the screen. She was an incredible mother, daughter, wife, friend, and mentor…and a tireless leader. Suzanne continues to be an inspiration to us all. This year at the Los Angeles Celebration Luncheon for Girls Inc. Suzanne’s family and friends proudly announced a scholarship in her honor, The Suzanne Patmore Gibbs Courage Scholarship. To date, $255,000 has been raised. Our goal is to more than double that number and be able to provide scholarships for more young women for many years to come. Please join us in contributing to this extraordinary effort, honoring Suzanne and supporting a new generation of intelligent, passionate, and confident leaders.

Contributions can be made here.