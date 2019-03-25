Sutton Foster, star of TV’s Younger and a two-time Tony Award winner, will co-star with Hugh Jackman in next year’s Broadway revival of The Music Man, Jackman tweeted this morning.

Jackman tweeted a photo of himself (see it above) dancing with Foster with the simple message, “For our next dance…@sfosternyc is #Marian @MusicManBway.” Producer Scott Rudin confirmed the casting.

Foster will play Marian Paroo, or, as one of the show’s songs puts it, “Marian the Librarian.” The role was played by Barbara Cook in the 1957 original production, and by Shirley Jones in the Shirley Jones in the 1962 film version.

The 2020 revival of the Meredith Wilson musical was announced two weeks ago. Jerry Zaks will direct, with Warren Carlyle choreographing. Preview performances are set to being Wednesday, September 9, 2020 with an official opening on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at a Shubert theatre to be announced.

Said Foster in a statement: “There were bells on a hill but I never heard them ringing. No, I never heard them at all. Till there was Hugh.”

Foster’s Tonys were for performances as Millie Dillmount in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes. Other Broadway credits include The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Shrek The Musical, and Violet. TV credits, besides Younger, include Bunheads, Royal Pains, Law & Order: SUV, and Elementary.

The Music Man revival will reunite the creative team of the Tony Award-winning Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler – Rudin, Zaks, Carlyl), Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), and David Chase (Dance Arrangements). Jonathan Tunick will create Orchestrations, and Patrick Vaccariello joins the team as Musical Director.

