CBS’s special two hour Survivor: Edge of Extinction (1.3 demo rating, 7.034 million viewers) took its 8-10 PM timeslot in both metrics. Survivor was No. 1 for the night in both metrics, though it tied a series low for a regular episode in the demo. Survivor likely got dinged by NBC’s two-hour The Voice recap special in the same two hours (1.0, 5.984M).

CBS moved Seal Team (0.7, 4.923M) to 10 PM for its return after two months off, where it won the slot in both metrics, though it hit new series lows in both.

NBC’s The Voice clip job was the night’s second most watched show, followed at 10 PM by the special bublé! (0.5, 3.342M).

ABC’s 9 PM Modern Family (11, 4.254M) equaled its series demo low and set a new lot in total viewers. That paved the way for 8 PM’s The Goldbergs (1.2, 4.479M) to top ABC’s Wednesday’s lineup, besting Modern Family for a second time this season.

Bookending Modern Family, Schooled (0.9, 3.591M) and Single Parents (0.7, 3.086M) shed 1/10th in demo rating.

Ditto Fox’s Empire (1.1, 3.952M) and Star (1.0, 1.0, 3.239M).

ABC’s 10 PM Whiskey Cavalier (0.6, 3.666M), however, reproduced previous week’s stat in the key 18-49 age bracket.

CW’s Riverdale musical (0.3, 832M) did not move the needle but at least stayed steady. After which All American (0.2, 552M) followed suit.

CBS (1.1, 6.333M) was Wednesday’s most watched broadcast network; it tied Fox (1.1, 3.596M) for first in the demo. NBC (5.104M) was night’s No. 2 in overall audience, No. 4 in the demo, behind also ABC (0.9, 3.790M). CW (0.2, 692K) followed.