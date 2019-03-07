American Idol (1.4 demo rating, 7.798 million viewers) and Whiskey Cavalier (0.9, 5.317M) stirred up ABC’s most-watched Wednesday this season with series programming.

But CBS’s Survivor: Edge of Extinction (1.5, 7.263M) increased its overall audience versus previous week, while maintaining its demo, and edged Idol as the night’s No. 1 program in the 18-49 age bracket.

Idol’s demo rating is down 3/10ths from Sunday’s premiere. A year ago, the show’s eagerly anticipated return scored a 2.3 on Sunday and a 1.8 for its second telecast on the Monday.

Whiskey Cavalier, meanwhile, is the first new broadcast drama this season to grow from its regular premiere telecast’s 0.7 demo rating to its second episode in the demo (also topping the 0.8 scored by the original run of that pilot that had aired well past primetime after the Academy Awards.

Survivor’s lead-out, The World’s Best (0.6, 2.945M) recovered from last week’s 0.4 demo rating, aided by the absence this week of Fox’s Masked Singer competition (as well as any original NBC competition.

With no Masked Singer pre-tune-in, Fox’s 9 PM 24 Hours to Hell & Back season finale (0.8, 2.714M), clocked a season low in the demo.

NBC’s Chicago trilogy was all repeats, including Med (0.6, 4.764M), Fire (0.6, 4.435M) and P.D. (0.6, 3.955M).

CW dedicated Riverdale’s (0.3, 964K) first episode since death of series regular Luke Perry to the actor. Ratings-wise, it held on to previous ratings, as did All American (0.2, 584K).

ABC (1.2, 6.971M) topped the night in both metrics. CBS (0.9, 4.385M) followed in both, though in a virtual tie with NBC (0.6, 4.384M) with total viewers. Fox (0.8, 2.689M) came in third in the demo. CW (0.2, 774K) followed.