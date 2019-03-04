NBC has ordered a fifth season of critically praised comedy series Superstore.

The series has pulled solid ratings in its current season to date. In Live+7, Superstore is averaging a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.4 million viewers overall its Thursday 8-8:30 pm timeslot against rival programming as The Big Bang Theory, Grey’s Anatomy and NFL Thursday Night Football. In delayed viewing, Superstore’s next-day 0.85 rating in adults 18-49 increases by 154% to 2.16 rating after seven days of linear and digital viewership.

The series also is a strong digital performer, deriving 44% of its live plus seven day plus digital rating in adults 18-49 from non-linear sources, the second biggest percentage on the NBC schedule behind only Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

NBC

“Week after week Justin Spitzer, our amazing writers, and cast and crew masterfully deliver a comedy that not only makes us laugh but speaks to the larger issues of the day,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment.

Created and written by Justin Spitzer, Superstore centers around Amy (America Ferrera), the store’s most stalwart employee as well as the glue holding the place together. Jonah (Ben Feldman), who is often the target of his colleagues ribbing, is joined on the floor with his fellow associates, including sardonic Garrett (Colton Dunn), the ambitious Mateo (Nico Santos) and sweet teenager and new mom Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom).

Superstore is produced by Universal Television in association with the Spitzer Holding Company and The District. Spitzer also serves as an executive producer with director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green and Jackie Clarke

Superstore returns to the NBC lineup for the remainder of its fourth season at 8 PM Thursday, March 7.