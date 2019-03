The longest-running series on the CW is coming to an end. Supernatural will wrap its run after its upcoming 15th season, which will consist of 20 episodes. Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins made the announcement in a video posted on Instagram Friday. Watch it below.

Supernatural will end its run after 327 episodes, ranking as the longest-running sci-fi/genre series in the history of American broadcast television. It is the last remaining series from the CW’s predecessors, the WB and UPN, having originated on the WB, launching in 2005.

Supernatural was among a slew of CW series renewed for next season, which will be its last. The show, which hit a 300th episode milestone last month, had been a great utility player for the CW. It has been deployed on various nights and has helped launch a slew of series over the years.

The drama has been a favorite of the CW President Mark Pedowitz who had been a big fan even before he joined the network. It became a TCA tradition for him to address the future of Supernatural, giving the same answer every time — Supernatural would continue as long as ratings are strong and stars Padalecki and Ackles want to do it.

Fourteen seasons in, Supernatural continues to be a potent ratings performer, ranking as the CW second most watched and highest rated among adults 18-49 series in Live+Same Day only behind The Flash.

“Well, it’s official. One more round for the Winchester brothers. Though nothing ever really ends in Supernatural...does it?” Ackles wrote alongside the video from the cast.

“Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera. For us it has been an experience of a lifetime. The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible. We’d like to give special thanks to Jensen, Jared and Misha for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the send off they deserve,” exec producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb said in a joint statement.