Fans and Hollywood industryites took to the online world today to mourn the end of Supernatural, wrapping its run after its upcoming 15th season, which will consist of 20 episodes.
Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins made the announcement in a video posted on Instagram Friday. Watch it below.
The show is the longest-running sci-fi/genre series in the history of American broadcast television. It is also the last remaining series from the CW’s predecessors, the WB and UPN, having originated on the WB, launching in 2005.
The reactions:
