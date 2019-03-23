Fans and Hollywood industryites took to the online world today to mourn the end of Supernatural, wrapping its run after its upcoming 15th season, which will consist of 20 episodes.

Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins made the announcement in a video posted on Instagram Friday. Watch it below.

The show is the longest-running sci-fi/genre series in the history of American broadcast television. It is also the last remaining series from the CW’s predecessors, the WB and UPN, having originated on the WB, launching in 2005.

The reactions:

Well, it’s official. One more round for the Winchester brothers. Though nothing ever really ends in Supernatural…does it? 😉 https://t.co/zaZHJX4H9L — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) March 22, 2019

Hey #SPNFamily here’s a little message from @JensenAckles @mishacollins and me. I’m so grateful for the family that’s been built because of the show. Excuse me while i go cry. pic.twitter.com/QDXDsAyIfK — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) March 22, 2019

It’s been a hell of a run, and we couldn’t be more grateful for all of it. No matter what, we’ll always all be #SPNFamily. pic.twitter.com/VMods3bV4V — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) March 22, 2019

Jewel Staite, Firefly, Serenity, Stargate Atlantis, actress:

To the fabulous cast and hard working crew of Supernatural: Congrats on 15 incredible seasons. I was so happy to be a tiny part of it and am in awe of your legacy and your superpower fanbase full of fierce, loving, and welcoming people. Legends, all of you. ❤️ — Jewel Staite (@JewelStaite) March 22, 2019

Craig Engler, Z Nation, writer/producer:

I remember seeing the Supernatural pilot before it aired and thinking it could be a hit, but never in a million years did I think it would run for *fifteen* seasons. Amazing. Congrats to everyone involved on a remarkable run: https://t.co/15FjugicHk — Craig Engler (@craigengler) March 22, 2019

Tim Carvell, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, writer/producer:

A little while ago I was trying to put the length of this show's run into perspective, and realized: You know Kanye West's "George Bush doesn't care about black people" moment? "Supernatural" premiered 11 days after that. https://t.co/iGvqyr2t5p — Tim Carvell (@timcarvell) March 22, 2019

Natalie Abrams, The CW’s All American, writer:

Oh man. I feel so old seeing this photo! #Supernatural https://t.co/cmNlCFkQ9x — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) March 22, 2019

Paul Butcher, Zoey 101, actor