Supergirl‘s Azie Tesfai has gotten an early promotion. Tesfai, who appears in her first episode of the CW’s Supergirl this Sunday recurring as James Olsen’s sister Kelly, will be a series regular in the upcoming fifth season, Deadline has confirmed.

According to the official character description, Tesfai’s Kelly is an intelligent and insightful woman who spent time in the military in order to pay for medical school. She’s recently discharged from the military and is currently finishing her training as a psychiatrist.

The “O Brother, Where Art Thou!” episode also introduces Jon Cryer as iconic DC Comics villain Lex Luthor, brother of Lena.

Based on the DC Comics characters, Supergirl is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Jessica Queller, Robert Rovner and Sarah Schechter.

Tesfai played the major recurring role of police detective Nadine Hanson on the first two seasons of the CW’s Jane The Virgin. Her recent TV credits include guest roles on NCIS: Los Angeles, The Real O’Neals, Rosewood, Superstore and a recurring on Powers. She also can be seen in Netflix’s comedy series The Kominsky Method. Tesfai is repped by Artist and Reps, Bleecker Street Entertainment and attorney Lawrence Kopeikin.

