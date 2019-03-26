EXCLUSIVE: Sugar23 Global has taken a minority position in Short of the Week, the premier online short film platform for discovering and launching the new wave of emerging filmmakers. In addition to Sugar 23 and Michael Sugar’s position, filmmakers Cary Fukunaga and David Gordon Green are also investing in Short of the Week and joining the company’s advisory board.

Sugar23

The online film curation service was founded in 2007 by Andrew Allen and Jason Sondhi. Recent film adaptations of shorts showcased on Short of the Week include Lionsgate’s Kin, Gunpowder & Sky’s Prospect as well as the Netflix Australian zombie film Cargo, Magnolia’s Crystal Moselle-directed Skate Kitchen and Apple’s Sundance hit Hala. The service has provided an early platform for such breakout filmmakers as Sundance Grand Prize Winner Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency), Ari Aster (Hereditary), Jordan Vogt Roberts (Kong: Skull Island), Matt Spicer (Ingrid Goes West) and Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim 3 and Jurassic World 3.)

Cary Fukunaga Rex/Shutterstock

“Billions of videos are viewed on the internet every day, and Short of the Week is an incredible platform for filmmakers to reach that large base of viewers while simultaneously pushing the boundaries of what is possible with video content,” Sugar23 founder/CEO Sugar said. “Short of the Week consistently champions emerging talent, providing them with the tools and the stage to ultimately become some of the industry’s most innovative storytellers, and we are excited to facilitate even quicker growth for this already fast-rising player.”

David Gordon Green AP

Said Allen: “Short film is where innovative storytelling is born. With the internet, the quality and diversity of fresh voices is exploding, yet the ladders for emerging talent to break into the industry are still underdeveloped. We’re thrilled to partner with Michael Sugar and filmmakers Cary Fukunaga and David Gordon Green to further expand the Short of the Week mission to provide a launchpad for the next generation of filmmakers to share their stories on a larger stage.”

This minority stake in Short of the Week marks the first investment by Sugar23 Global, a full service venture creator network that is spearheaded by Kristin Patrick to seed startups and help established businesses.