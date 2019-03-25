STXfilms has secured the North American distribution rights to Studiocanal/Heyday Films’ The Secret Garden, the Marc Munden-directing family adventure film starring Colin Firth, Julie Walters, and young actress Dixie Egerickx as Mary Lennox. Based on classic children’s novel of the same name written by Frances Hodgson Burnett, the retelling was produced by David Heyman (Harry Potter franchise, Paddington 1,2) and Rosie Alison (Paddington 1,2).

Jack Thorne adapted the screenplay.

Set in a new time period in 1947 England, on the eve of Partition in India, and in the aftermath of WW2 in Britain, the pic follows Mary Lennox, a prickly and unloved 10-year-old girl, born in India to wealthy British parents. When they suddenly die, she is sent back to England to live with her uncle, Archibald Craven (Firth) on his remote country estate deep in the Yorkshire moors. There, she begins to uncover many family secrets, particularly after meeting her sickly cousin Colin (Edan Hayhurst), who has been shut away in a wing of the house. Together, these two damaged, slightly misfit children heal each other through their discovery of a wondrous secret garden, lost in the grounds of Misselthwaite Manor. A magical place of adventure that will change their lives forever.

Walters plays Mrs. Medlock, the head housekeeper at Misselthwaite, with Amir Wilson (The Kid Who Would Be King) set as Dickon and Isis Davis (Guilt, Electric Dreams) as Martha.

STX’s Jordan Lichtman and Carolyn Steinmetz negotiated the deal on behalf of the studio with Anna Marsh at Studiocanal.