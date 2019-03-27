STX Entertainment said Wednesday that UK managing director Andy Leyshon is exiting the company, part of a reshuffle that will see Llewellyn Radley promoted to Managing Director, UK & EVP International. The company also upped Rhiannon Harries from finance director to Chief Operating Officer, International. They are the first moves from John Freidberg, STX’s former head of sales who was tapped as president of International earlier this month following David Kosse’s departure to join Netflix.

Leyshon will depart at the end of the month, STX said. The veteran was hired by Kosse in 2016 in a reteam from their days together at Universal Pictures.

“Andy has been an invaluable asset to the international group and has played a vital role in establishing the STX UK team and business,” Friedberg said Wednesday after the moves were announced internally at the company. “We deeply appreciate his contribution and wish him much success in his future endeavors.”

For Radley, in the newly created dual title he will oversee all of STX’s direct distribution operations in the UK and Ireland while continuing to be involved in the broader international business, including content evaluation and acquisitions. Harries, meanwhile, will manage international business strategy including all international finance and operations. Both will report to Friedberg.

“Llewellyn and Rhiannon are responsible for so much of what has propelled STX’s international film division forward into a full-fledged international distribution company,” Friedberg said. “Their expertise and energy will be a tremendous advantage for us as we continue to grow our film slate, and I look forward to working hand-in hand with them as we begin this next phase of our international strategy.”

Radley joined STXinternational in 2017 from a role as head of UK marketing at eOne and helped set up STX’s UK headquarters. Harries joined STX last year after a decade AMC Networks, where she was Chellomedia’s CFO, then COO, in its UK and EMEA division.

STX’s pics dated so far for 2019 include UglyDolls (release date: May 3), 21 Bridges (July 12) and The Boy 2 (July 26).