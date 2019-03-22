Patricia Röckenwagner, who was promoted a year ago to Chief Brand Officer of STX Entertainment, is leaving the company.

Patti Rockenwagner

Last March, the company upped Röckenwagner from Chief Communications Officer to a larger brand role overseeing communications and marketing, as well as strategic positioning and the company’s culture.

Röckenwagner joined STX in December 2016 after a stint at Advance Vixeid Partners, the independent investment arm of Advance Publications and Condé Nast. She previously led corporate branding and communications for Condé Nast and also held senior communications and branding posts at McGraw Hill Financial (now S&P Global), Paramount Pictures, Time Warner Cable, Comcast and AT&T.

STX, a well-capitalized independent company with unusual reach into China due to its backers and a stated aim to revolutionize wide-release movie marketing, was formed in 2014. It handled the January release of The Upside, a $106 million-grossing domestic smash from the Weinstein Co. portfolio. Among films STX itself has nurtured, though, its most recent release was the Jennifer Lopez vehicle Second Act, which has grossed $72.3 million worldwide since its release last November.

A IPO in Hong Kong, which had been considered and shopped to investors, was scrapped last fall when market conditions softened and trade relations between the U.S. and China worsened. A run of misfires at STX at around the same time, including Melissa McCarthy comedy The Happytime Murders, coincided with the decision to hold off on the offering.

Variety first reported on Röckenwagner’s departure.