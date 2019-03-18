STX Entertainment has promoted Amy Elkins to President of Media & Marketing Innovation. She is the studio’s first digital-media head and will oversee marketing innovation across STX’s business divisions. Reporting to STXfilms Chairman Adam Fogelson and STX Entertainment EVP, Corporate Strategy and General Counsel Noah Fogelson, Elkins will supervise marketing-specific financial growth strategy, customer innovation and planning, investment and marketplace relationships as well as data and insights.

Since joining the company in 2015, Elkins has pioneered a marketing strategy rooted in intelligent data application, technology, measurement, and creative product understanding. She’s spearheaded media campaigns for all of STX’s film slate to date, including the sleeper hit The Upside, the Bad Moms films, Molly’s Game, and I Feel Pretty. In addition, she built a cross-platform data-driven specialty unit that tackles data solutions, advanced analytics, social and cultural insights, as well as innovation and strategic partnership expertise.

Prior to STX, Elkins served as the Senior Vice President of Theatrical Marketing at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and United Artists. She’s previously held top posts running Digital at MEC & Mindshare covering Paramount Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Lionsgate, and Summit Studios.