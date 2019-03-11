Secrets and Lies alum Michael Ealy and Mark Webber (Green Room) are set as leads opposite Cobie Smulders in Stumptown, ABC’s drama pilot from writer Jason Richman, Ruben Fleischer and ABC Studios.

Written by Richman, Stumptown is inspired by the graphic novels published by Oni Press. It follows Dex Parios (Smulders), a strong, assertive and unapologetically sharp-witted Army veteran working as a PI in Portland, OR. With a complicated personal history and only herself to rely on, she solves other people’s messes with a blind eye toward her own.

Ealy will play Miles Hoffman, a detective with the Portland Police Department who is looking for escaped convict Samuel Kane — who’s probably going to pay a visit to Grey McConnell (Webber) any day now.

Webber’s Grey McConnell is Dex’s best friend and has an unrequited crush on her. He’s been renovating an old-fashioned brew pub into a modern-sleek mixology joint and has hired Dex’s brother as his sole employee.

Richman executive produces with Fleischer and Bernad for The District; along Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood. The District’s Elias Gertler brought the book to the company.

Ealy starred in Season 2 of Secrets and Lies, joined Kevin Bacon for Season 3 of The Following, and picked up a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Showtime’s Sleeper Cell. He also recurred on Being Mary Jane opposite Gabrielle Union. Ealy most recently wrapped filming on feature Fatale, opposite Hillary Swank. He can be seen next starring in thriller The Intruder and in the Jacob’s Ladder reboot, which will be released later this year. He’s repped by Gersh, Anonymous Content and Ziffren Brittenham.

Webber is perhaps best known for his roles in several indie/cult classic films, including Jeremy Saulnier’s Green Room, Lynn Shelton’s Laggies, Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim Saves the World and Gus Van Sant’s Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot. Webber also recurred on SMILF for Showtime. His latest directorial effort, The Place of No Words, in which he also stars with his wife, Teresa Palmer, and their 4-year old son Bodhi, will premiere in competition at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival. He’s repped by Inphenate and Schreck Rose.