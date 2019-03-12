The Practice alumna Camryn Manheim is set as a lead opposite Cobie Smulders, Michael Ealy and Mark Webber in Stumptown, ABC’s drama pilot from writer Jason Richman, Ruben Fleischer and ABC Studios.

Written by Richman and directed by James Griffiths, Stumptown is inspired by the graphic novels published by Oni Press. It follows Dex Parios (Smulders), a strong, assertive and unapologetically sharp-witted Army veteran working as a PI in Portland, OR. With a complicated personal history and only herself to rely on, she solves other people’s messes with a blind eye toward her own.

Manheim will play Lieutenant Roberta Volk, Hoffman’s (Ealy) superior officer on the Portland Police Department, who has a no-nonsense, big-city vibe. Her path crosses with Dex when she supervises Hoffman’s investigation into a kidnapping case.

Adrian Martinez also co-stars in the pilot.

Richman executive produces with Fleischer and Bernad for The District, along with Griffiths, Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood. The District’s Elias Gertler brought the book to the company.

Multiple Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated Manheim is known for her long-running role in David E. Kelley’s The Practice, as well as her starring role as Gladys Presley in the Elvis miniseries. She recently co-starred in Paramount Network’s Waco miniseries and soon will be seen in an episode of Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings anthology series. Manheim is repped by UTA, Framework Entertainment and attorney Rick Genow at Stone Genow.