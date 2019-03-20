You’ve got to give Netflix full cross-promotion points for today’s first full trailer for Season 3 of Stranger Things.

Less than 48 hours before the biopic of Mötley Crüe launches on the streamer, the peek at the return of the Duffer Brothers series kicks off with the notorious band’s 1985 hit “Home Sweet Home.”

This being the latest look at the Emmy-nominated series, there’s a lot more than power ballads going on in the mid-’80s summer-set third season with the return of the Upside Down – as you can see by checking out the nearly three-minute trailer above and some first looks below.

Netflix

For instance, there’s rats, spray paint, summer jobs, July 4th celebrations, roaring monsters, romance and the change that adolescence brings to Hawkins, Indiana friends Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson and Lucas Sinclair plus Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven and Sadie Sink’s Maxine “Max” Mayfield.

“We’re not kids anymore,” says Finn Wolfhard’s Mike in the new eight-episode season that debuts on Independence Day. “I mean, what did you think? We were just going to sit in my basement all day?”

Along with the kids and seemingly the Demogorgon, Winona Ryder and David Harbour are also back as as mom Joyce Byers and chain-smoking Hawkins PD chief Jim Hopper, respectively. Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery and Dacre Montgomery are also on board as well, with some new additions like Maya Hawke.

You can get a strong injection of Crüe when the long-awaited adaption of the band’s very sex-drugs-and-rock’n’roll memoir The Dirt hits Netflix on March 22. You’ll have to wait a bit longer until Stranger Things Season 3 debut, but take a look back to the Reagan Era here: