CAA has signed the Duffer Brothers. Matt and Ross Duffer have joined the agency for representation in all areas, as they gear up for the third season of their global phenomenon Netflix series Stranger Things. The twin siblings launch that third season July 4.

The show has won multiple Emmy Awards, a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, two MTV Awards for Show of the Year, has been recognized by AFI, and received numerous nominations including the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice and Grammys, among many others. The Duffers have been nominated for their work on the show by the Emmys, Grammys, Golden Globes, DGA, WGA, and have won a PGA award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic TV – Drama.

They had been repped by Paradigm. They continue to be represented by attorney Alex Kohner of Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

The duo are very hands-on in running the show, writing and directing episodes. They clearly have a big future in movies in front of them, once they have the chance to focus on them.