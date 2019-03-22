EXCLUSIVE: Wings alum Steven Weber is returning to the multi-camera comedy genre with a lead tole opposite Adam Pally, Abby Elliott and Fran Drescher in Uninsured, NBC’s multi-camera comedy pilot from The Goldbergs writer/co-executive producer Dan Levy, executive producer Doug Robinson and Sony Pictures TV.

Additionally, Weber is set to continue to recur on three series: HBO’s Ballers, Epix’s Get Shorty and Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

Written by Levy and directed by Andy Ackerman, Uninsured revolves around young parents Dave (Pally) and Rebecca (Elliott), who end up having to take care of Dave’s parents, Elliot (Weber) and Linda (Drescher) who have mishandled their finances and need help to pay down a sizable debt.

Weber will play Elliot, an upbeat salesman who knows too many facts about things you don’t care about. The pilot reunites him with veteran multi-camera helmer Ackerman who was a director-producer on Wings.

Levy executive produces Uninsured with Robinson and Alison Greenspan via Robinson’s Doug Robinson Productions. Pally also will serve as co-executive producer on the pilot.

In addition his ongoing roles 13 Reasons Why, Get Shorty and Ballers, Weber recently did major arcs on Syfy’s drama Channel Zero and CBS’ comedy Mom. He is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment.