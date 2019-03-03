Several Hollywood insiders are speaking out against a reported plan by Steven Spielberg to block Netflix films from Academy Awards consideration.

Spielberg, a current governor of the Academy’s directors branch, plans to propose changes to Oscars eligibility rules, arguing films that debut on streaming services or get a short theatrical run should qualify for the Emmys instead of the Oscars, according to IndieWire.

“Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation,” an Amblin spokesperson told IndieWire. “He’ll be happy if the others will join [his campaign] when that comes up [at the Academy Board of Governors meeting]. He will see what happens.”

The legendary filmmaker and three-time Oscar winner has been vocal about the issue in the past.

But his latest anti-Netflix efforts have sparked concern among some industry insiders, including Ava DuVernay, who earned an Oscar nomination in 2017 for directing the Netflix prison reform documentary 13th.

“Dear Academy, this is a Board of Governors meeting. And regular branch members can’t be there. But I hope if this is true, that you’ll have filmmakers in the room or read statements from directors like me who feel differently,” DuVernay tweeted Friday.

Army of Darkness actor Bruce Campbell criticized the plan as well.

“Steven Spielberg is gunning to make sure Netflix never has another Oscars contender like Roma,” Campbell tweeted. “Sorry, Mr. Spielberg, Roma ain’t no TV movie – it’s as impressive as anything out there. Platforms have become irrelevant. Make a movie with Netflix.”

Insecure actor Jean Elie also called the Schindler’s List director out, asking on Twitter: “Why would you want to stop others from shining/sharing the light?”

Netflix spent heavily on its awards season campaigns for Roma, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and the short End Game. Alfonso Cuarón’s Spanish-language drama Roma won three trophies — best director, best foreign language film and best cinematography.