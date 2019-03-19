Steve Kazee (Shameless) is set as the male lead opposite Rachel Bilson in Fox’s untitled hourlong dramedy pilot, tentatively titled Lovestruck (fka untitled Tom Kapinos, Let’s Spend the Night Together). The project, inspired by the French series Quadras, comes from Endemol Shine North America and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Kapinos and directed by Sanaa Hamri, Lovestruck is described as a structurally inventive dramedy in which the entire first season takes place over the course of single night at a wedding. As we get to know the wedding party, we’ll learn surprising reveals about both their present and past. We’ll see that things aren’t always what they seem and explore the complicated bonds of love, friendship and family at different stages of life.

Kazee will play Alex Fletcher, a charming, caring and earnest music journalist who has a way with words and loves music.

In addition Bilson, Kazee joins previously cast Andie MacDowell and Richard Roxburgh — who play Daisy’s parents — Kathleen Turner, Madeline Wise and Usman Ally.

Kapinos executive produces with Hamri. Sharon Levy and Nicolas Coppermann executive produce for Endemol Shine North America. Francois-Xavier Demaison, who starred in the French series as Alex, also executive produces. 20th TV and Endemol Shine North America co-produce.

A Tony winner for his performance in Once, Kazee’s recent credits include his recurring role as Gus Pfender on Shameless, and the lead role of Curtis Ballard on Legends. He’s repped by APA and D2 Management.