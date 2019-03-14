EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Curry’s YouTube series 5 Minutes From Home has set an all-star lineup for its second season including Blindspotting star Daveed Diggs, Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky, Bay Area rap legend E-40, Curry’s penpal and sneaker designer Riley Morrison, professional gamer Myth and more.

Executive produced by Unanimous Media and Portal A, 5 Minutes From Home features Golden State Warriors superstar Curry and a notable guest as he journeys from Oracle Arena after a Warriors home game to stop for a late-night meal at a local food truck in Oakland. Considering he is in a car and traveling around the Bay Area, it’s only appropriate that Lyft Entertainment has hopped on board for season 2 as a producing partner.

The first season of 5 Minutes From Home garnered more than 21 million views across platforms and is available to watch on YouTube. Erick Peyton, co-founder and chief creative officer of Unanimous Media looks to build on the success of the first season with the new slate of guests that speak to the YouTube generation.

“Unanimous and YouTube share similar sensibilities and goals in creating entertaining video content that connects with a wide audience, and the show’s format is perfectly suited for fun and engaging conversation,” said Peyton. “The series gives fans an opportunity to ride shotgun with Stephen as he journeys home after games and is a good example of Unanimous’ ability to produce premium digital content that brands want to get behind for a platform as powerful as YouTube. It’s is a proven model for us and one that we will continue to build out more moving forward.”

The five-episode series premieres today on Stephen Curry’s YouTube Channel. Watch the trailer for the new season below.