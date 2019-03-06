“You’re a great guest,” Stephen Colbert joked at his Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington, who was not allowed to discuss the series final season, launching April 14. That includes not being allowed to float any fabrications, Harrington said, because savvy viewers would know to rule out that fake news.

“This show was a big cultural definer for the 2010’s. So we can blame you for where we are right now,” the CBS’s Late Show host snarked at his guest.

Harrington did volunteer that he’s “got this theory we kind of screwed the political landscape.”

“By making the Lannisters an acceptable form of ruling family?” Colbert asked.

“I felt like certain political figures tried to emulate Joffrey and things went a bit wrong,” Harrington agreed.

‘Got the hair,” Colbert joked, throwing back to the show’s “Shame of Thrones” cold-open:

HBO already has announced a Naomi Watts-led GoT prequel that would have no crossovers to the mothership series.