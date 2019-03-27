Trump’s been on a high ever since got the Barr Report of the Mueller Report which said there is nothing to report, Stephen Colbert reported on Late Show, likening the past couple days to a “weird game of telephone where you don’t know what the first guy said, but the last guy stabs you in the ear.”

Though the press is calling it a “victory lap,” Colbert insisted “being told you have not been indicted for betraying your country is a pretty low bar for a victory lap.”

“If I don’t run anyone over in my car tomorrow, I expect to celebrate with an ice cream cake. Fudgie the Whale. And yes, Carvel, I AM asking for a free ice cream cake!” Colbert snarked.

In Tuesday’s Trump cyber bullying, he tweeted that mainstream media are being scorned all over the world for pushing the “Russian Collusion Delusion

when they always knew there was no Collusion.”

Trump’s campaign, meanwhile, sent a memo to TV producers warning about the credibility of certain Trump critics who they feel were spreading inaccurate information about POTUS.

“That’s ignoring those people thought Trump was guilty becuase he acted super guilty,” Colbert pointed out.

“If it looks like a duck, and swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, how were they supposed to know it was just a deeply strange squirrel who strapped on a beak, some wings, and yelled ‘Quack quack, what makes you think I’m a duck, you traitor?!”