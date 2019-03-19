President Donald Trump won’t come out and condemn anti-Muslim terrorism, or white supremacy, or mention that it’s on the rise,” Stephen Colbert said at the top of The Late Show.

But pretty much everything else seemed to enrage POTUS who, in a 12 hour period on Sunday, sent out 29 tweets.

“He might have carpal thumbel. Or mental illness. Or a need to distract us from something more Muller-y,” Colbert quipped.

One thing Trump was very upset about was Fox News’s sidelining of its Saturday show host Jeanine Pirro. Colbert played her opening remarks for her program two weekends back that got her pulled off the air, in which she seemed to question the patriotism of Rep. Ilhan Omar and other Muslim women who wear hijabs.

In a statement, Fox News condemned the judge, saying Pirro’s remarks “do not reflect those of the network.”

“…adding, ‘we reminded her we’re doing Mexicans this week’,” Colbert snarked: