Stephen Colbert shared his thoughts on Sunday’s announcement about the outcome of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The Late Show host appeared disappointed by Attorney General Bill Barr’s four-page synopsis of the report, which said the investigation found no Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

“This weekend we received some troubling news,” Colbert joked. “Our president is not a Russian asset.”

“It just feels strange to say,” he continued. “I say troubling news, because if Trump is not working with the Russians, then what the hell is wrong with him? If they don’t have anything on him, then why does he keep saying nice things about Vladimir Putin?”

The late-night comedian then likened the report to the ending of ABC’s Lost.

“This is worse than the finale of Lost. What about the smoke monster? Was it real or not? And if not, why have so many members of Trump’s campaign pled guilty to lying about meeting with the smoke monster?” he said.

Colbert added that he wished the report would have been more like the conclusion of Seinfeld: “Still disappointing, but at least they’re all in jail,” he quipped.

[Watch the video above]