Stephen Colbert revealed Monday night he’s canceled plans to take The Late Show on the road to New Zealand due to Friday’s mass shooting that left 50 people dead.

Colbert told viewers he adores New Zealand, and scheduled a surprise trip to the country this week.

“I just love that country,” he said. “If you’ve never been, go. The people there are unbelievably kind and welcoming. Obviously we’re not going to go down now but we hope to go down in the future and again, we want to say to everyone down there how sad and heartbroken we are for what that country is going through.”

He added,”For one of the hallmarks of New Zealand and one of the things I have always thought of, is it’s this wonderful, isolated country so far away from the problems we take for granted here north of the equator.”

Fifty people lost their lives on March 15, when a gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch.