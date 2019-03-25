EXCLUSIVE: We’ll soon be meeting a member of Dean’s (Okieriete Onaodowan) family in ABC’s firefighter drama series Station 19.

Birgundi Baker is set for a recurring role as Yemi, Dean’s (Onaodowan) sister. Quick-witted & really funny, she suffers absolutely no fools. She’s the kind of person that can level you with one glance. And when it comes to her brother, she understands him better than pretty much anyone else on the planet… which is both refreshing – and infuriating for him. Baker’s character will introduced in Thursday’s (March 28) episode.

The series, which hails from the executive producers of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder, follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. It stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.

Station 19 is produced by ABC Studios. Stacy McKee (Grey’s Anatomy) serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Paris Barclay (Pitch, Sons of Anarchy) serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series.

Baker recently wrapped a series regular role in Marja Lewis-Ryan’s Amazon pilot College, and she has recurred on the CW’s Black Lightning, Showtime’s The Chi, NBC’s Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. and Fox’s Empire, among others. Baker is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Gray Talent Group.