The DC Universe streaming service was in the spotlight on Day 1 of WonderCon on Friday, with a panel about the streaming service unveiling the first look at the supersuit to be worn by Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) on the series that will launch in early 2020.

Check out the photo below.

Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, and Melissa Carter are executive producers of Stargirl, which is based on the DC Comics character created by Johns in 1999 as a tribute to his late sister, who died three years earlier in a tragic accident.

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros Television. Johns will be the showrunner as well as the writer for the first episode.

The official synopsis: “Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.”

Here’s the shot unveiled during today’s panel: