The Paleyfest panel for Star Trek: Discovery was in its final minutes when showrunner Alex Kurtzman offered a vague yet tantalizing tidbit about the still-untitled Picard series that will be bringing Patrick Stewart back to the Starfleet universe in his iconic Star Trek: The Next Generation role.

Accompanied by eight cast members from the Discovery as well fellow executive producer Heather Kadin, Kurtzman shared plenty about that flagship series on CBS All-Access (viewers can plenty expect more about Saru and his new fearlessness, for instance, and don’t presume that the first-ever Trek-depicted gay relationship is as over as it looks) but a ripple of excitement ran through the audience of the Dolby Theatre when Kurtzman was asked a final question: What can you tell the crowd about the Picard show?

Kurtzman, now the active architect for the Star Trek voyages, answered with measured words as he considered the secrecy about the show and the effort to keep its plot, cast, and exact setting all cloaked as long as possible. The show will feature Next Generation character, Captain Jean-Luc Picard, but apparently after he has moved on from that lofty Starfleet position (that according to Stewart’s Next Generation compatriot Jonathan Frakes).

“Here’s what I will tell you,” Kurtzman said to a pin-drop venue. “I had an amazing experience yesterday. I sat at Patrick’s kitchen table and I heard him red the first episode and I almost cried. It was quite something. He’s at an amazing place in his life. He’s so excited. It’s going to be a very different show from Discovery. The only way this universe, I think, works correctly is if each show is really different and speaks to a different part of Star Trek.”

On Discovery, Kurtzman and his team have put a high value on cinematic-level scale and urgent story propulsion but the new vehicle for Stewart may not cover as much space nor travel at the same warp speeds.

“This is going to be a very thoughtful, psychological portrait in a lot of ways,” Kurtzman said. “We all know what Picard means to the world and why he, like so many legendary characters on Star Trek, has endured and what he’s represented. He is some way has to go through a gauntlet to find that again. Things have changed for him and changed him in some ways, and yet he is so deeply and fundamentally still Picard. We’re thrilled at what we’re going to deliver. I know Patrick is really excited. The cast is coming together beautifully. And I will give you nothing else.”

Before that, the panel focus was on the good ship Discovery, which sent a good-sized away team to the Paleyfest panel with Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Ethan Peck, Anthony Rapp, Shazad Latif, Wilson Cruz, Mary Chieffo, and Tig Notaro on stage/

The groundbreaking relationship between two officers, Hugh Cubler (Wilson Cruz) and Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) appeared to be over in the first season (when Cubler was, by all appearances, killed off) and has resisted a reunion in the second season (when Cubler returned but wanted to rethink the relationship). Rapp made a point during the panel to say the relationship shouldn’t be described exclusively in the past tense.

Kurtzman also said there would be more of fan-favorite Saru (Doug Jones) and his evocative personal journey away from the grip of fear that has been the legacy of his species. “It’s not a closed chapter theres a to more to come both this season and next,” Kurtzman said of the rewiring of Saru’s personality.

Ethan Peck (the grandson of Hollywood legend Gregory Peck) talked about the search for Spock, who arrived on Discovery with a wild-child beard, a soulful gaze, and a fiery core won’t be locked down by logic for years to come. Martin-Green spoke eloquently about the cast unity, the representation achievements of the show, and the talents brought together by the franchise. There are monster talents in the room, a point she expressed by saying the name of each panelist followed by the phrase “…is a beast!” The panel ended with the crowd and panel serenading Martin-Green who celebrated her 31st birthday on Friday.

In late February, CBS All Access renewed Star Trek: Discovery for Season 3. The renewal news was accompanied by an announcement that Michelle Paradise (The Originals, Exes & Ohs) would join Kurtzman as co-showrunner for the third season of the sci-fi series.

Few brands in pop culture rival the stamina of the Star Trek name which began its first screen voyage in 1966 and has yielded 14 feature films and 740-plus television episodes to date (not to mention all the novels, comic books, video games, toys, home video collections, etc.). Kurtzman and CBS TV Studios are looking to expand the Star Trek TV universe with an animated Nickelodeon series from Emmy-winning writers Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters, Ninjago), CBS TV Studios, and Kurtzman’s studio-based Secret Hideout banner.