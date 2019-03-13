Evan Evagora has been cast as a series regular alongside Patrick Stewart in the upcoming, untitled Star Trek series that centers on Jean-Luc Picard, the iconic character from the Star Trek: The Next Generation TV series and films.

Stewart returns to role he had for seven seasons on Next Generation with a show that will follow the next chapter of his life and air exclusively on CBS All Access in the U.S. The series will be distributed concurrently internationally by CBS Studios International.

The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, James Duff, Akiva Goldsman, Stewart, Michael Chabon, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers and Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) will serve as co-executive producer.

Evagora, a Melbourne, Australia, native, is the youngest of seen siblings. His mother, Marie, is of Maori descent and moved from Auckland to Australia at age 20. His father, a onetime professional boxer named Xristos, immigrated to Australia from his homeland of Cyprus at age 3.

No details about the role Evagora will play on the Picard series, which is still cloaked in some secrecy. Stewart is a key member of the new show’s creative as well as its star. Chabon, the novelist and a member of the show’s writers room, told Deadline in November that Stewart’s involvement would be taking the show to new Starfleet heights.

“With Patrick as a resource and as a very willing and literate resource, I think its going to make the show,” Chabon said. “It’s going to take it to another level. Just to have him participating in the way he participated? Amazing. He understands drama and he understands character and can bring to bear on that all of his experience doing Shakespeare and Beckett and everything in between. Plus he’s incredibly sweet and funny and charming and surprisingly humble and modest. He’s a wonderful collaborator and I can’t say enough about the amazing and unexpected benefit of the process.”

Evagora is repped by Ryan Hall Management.