Asha Kamali (Milk & Honey) is set for a recurring role on Star, Fox’s music-themed drama series. Co-created and executive produced by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, Star follows three talented singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cutthroat music business. Kamali will play Aunt Missy, played by Asha Kamali, handles the business side of management, within GiGi’s “Famtourage” (family/entourage). She hustles hard for her niece, using skills she learned and honed in the hood to claim the throne as Queen Bee manager from her sister, Ginny, who becomes jealous and competitive. Kamali co-created, writes and stars in digital series Milk & Honey alongside Debbie Allen, Lance Gross and Boris Kodjoe. She’s also appeared in a guest-starring role on Freeform’s Stitchers. Kamali is repped by Gray Talent and Reena Patton.

David DeSantos (The Rookie) has booked a recurring role on the fourth season of TNT’s flagship drama series Animal Kingdom. He will play DEA agent Dennis Livengood. Animal Kingdom stars Ellen Barkin as the matriarch of the Cody crime family, along with Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Molly Gordon and Carolina Guerra. DeSantos will next be seen in the indie drama Windows on the World starring Edward James Olmos and Ryan Guzman. He is repped by Abrams Artists Agency.