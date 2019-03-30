Writers Guild of America member Stanley (Sandy) Glass, who was active in the 1970s and early 1980s, has died. He was 90 and the cause of death was not available.

Glass’s most notable work was on the Disney family film The Last Flight Of Noah’s Ark, which starred Elliott Gould, Genevieve Bjold, Ricky Schroder and Vincent Gardenia. The film depicted a plane carrying various animals forced to make a landing on a deserted island. The only chance to escape was to convert the plane into a boat.

The 1980 film was based on the short story The Gremlin’s Castle by Ernest K. Gann and was released to many drive-in theaters on a double bill with One Hundred and One Dalmations.

Glass also wrote for the comedy series Phyllis and The Nancy Walker Show, as well as The Magical World of Disney. He also wrote for the Festival of Family Classics TV series, adapting children’s staples Alice in Wonderland and Puss-in-Boots.

No details were immediately available on survivors or memorial plans.