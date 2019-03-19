NBC is going on a journey across the country to find the funny. The network has announced Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York and Seattle as the host cities for its 2019 StandUp NBC auditions.

With the exception of Chicago, each city will host a first-round open call, callbacks, and a semi-finalist showcase where last year’s StandUp NBC winner Mike E. Winfield will headline. If you are unable to make it to any of the host cities, don’t fret! In lieu of attending the first round open call, comedians can submit a video of a recent two-minute performance.

Celebrating it’s 15th anniversary StandUp NBC is the network’s annual nationwide search for stand-up comedians of diverse backgrounds. StandUp NBC boasts an impressive list of alumni including Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Michelle Buteau (First Wives Club), W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America), Deon Cole (Grown-ish), Amanda Seales (Insecure), Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show) and Tone Bell (Fam).

The winner of StandUp NBC receives a talent holding deal with NBCUniversal and a headlining spot at the National Association for Campus Activities (NACA) annual convention that is attended by talent bookers from across the country.

Details for auditions and online submissions can be read below.

Seattle (Bellevue)

Online Submission Window: March 25 – April 12

First Round Open Call: May 18

Semi-finalist Showcase: May 19

Chicago

Online Submission Window: April 14 – April 26 (Only accepting online submissions in Chicago)

Semi-finalist Showcase: June 9

Los Angeles (Oxnard)

Online Submission Window: May 13 – May 31

First Round Open Call: July 8

Semi-finalist Showcase: July 9

New York

Online: June 10 – July 1

First Round Open Call: August 10

Semi-finalist Showcase: August 12

Nashville