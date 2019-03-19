The 2018-19 TV season is heading for the homestretch, so here’s a list of spring premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers more than 20 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting from March 18 through mid-May and includes shows that were on hiatus. Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We’ll update the list regularly as more dates are revealed.

March 19:

The Village (NBC, new drama series)

Mental Samurai (Fox, new game show series)

If Loving You Is Wrong (OWN, Season 5)

Mysteries of the Abandoned (Science Channel, Season 4)

March 20:

The Act (Hulu, new drama series)

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (Freeform, new drama series)

Big Boy’s Neighborhood (Fuse, Season 2)

Step Up: High Water (YouTube Premium, Season 2)

March 22:

The OA (Netflix, Season 2)

Delhi Crime (Netflix, new true-crime series)

March 24:

Into the Badlands (AMC, Season 3B; final season)

Action (Showtime, new documentary miniseries)

Mission Declassified (Travel Channel, new docuseries)

Downbeat (YouTube; new mockumentary series)

March 25:

Knightfall (History, Season 2)

Jesus: His Life (History, new docuseries)

Women War & Peace (PBS, Season 2)

March 27:

Jane the Virgin (The CW, Season 5; final season)

Million Dollar Mile (CBS, new obstacle-course competition series)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, new comedy series)

Happy! (Syfy, Season 2)

March 28:

Abby’s (NBC, new comedy series)

Empire (Fox, Season 5B)

Star (Fox, Season 3B)

Impractical Jokers (TruTV, Season 8)

Tacoma FD (TruTV, new comedy series)

March 29:

Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix, Season 3)

On My Block (Netflix, Season 2)

Osmosis (Netflix, new drama series)

Hanna (Amazon Prime Video, new drama series)

America in Transition (Revry, new documentary series)

March 30:

Victor and Valentino (Cartoon Network, new animated series)

March 31:

Veep (HBO, Season 7; final season)

Barry (HBO, Season 2)

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Netflix, comedy animated comedy series)

Sunday Night Baseball (ESPN, Season 30)

Call the Midwife (PBS, Season 8)

Mrs. Wilson (PBS, new drama series)

Girl Meets Farm (Food Network, Season 2)

April 1:

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW, Season 4B)

The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access, new anthology drama series)

Cannon Busters (Netflix, new animated series)

Ultraman (Netflix, new anime series)

Street Outlaws (Discovery, Season 11)

Yellowstone Live (National Geographic Channel, new nature docuseries)

Hostile Planet (National Geographic Channel, new nature docuseries)

30 Minute Meals (Food Network, cooking series revival)

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries (Acorn, new travel docuseries)

April 2:

The Last O.G. (TBS, Season 2)

Growing Up Chrisley (USA, new docuseries)

Miz & Mrs. (USA, Season 1B)

7 Little Johnstons (TLC, Season 5)

Little People, Big World (TLC, Season 14)

Legendary Locations (Travel Channel, Season 2)

April 3:

Brockmire (IFC, Season 3)

World Surf League 2019 Men’s and Women’s Championship Tour (FS2, live sports premiere)

April 4:

In the Dark (The CW, new drama series)

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Freeform, Season 2)

Wife Swap (Paramount, reality series revival; new network; moved from February 28)

Ghost Bait (Travel Channel, new docuseries revival)

Unspeakable (SundanceTV, new drama miniseries)

April 5:

Quicksand (Netflix, new Swedish drama series)

The Tick (Amazon Prime, Season 2)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix, Season 2)

Our Planet (Netflix, new nature documentary series)

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas (HBO, Season 2)

Warrior (Cinemax, new drama series)

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail (Discovery, Season 3)

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine (Discovery Go, new docuseries)

April 6:

The Book of John Gray (OWN, Season 2)

My Little Pony (Discovery Family, Season 9; final season)

April 7:

Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC, Season 2)

The Chi (Showtime, Season 2)

A Discovery of Witches (AMC/BBC America, Season 1; TV premiere)

Murder for Hire (OWN, new true-crime docuseries)

Bong Appétit (Viceland, new docuseries reboot)

Madeleine McCann: An ID Murder Mystery (Investigation Discovery, new true-crime miniseries)

April 8:

Queens of Mystery (Acorn, new drama series)

April 9:

The Code (CBS, new drama series)

Fosse/Verdon (FX, new drama limited series)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery, Season 15)

The Bold Type (Freeform, Season 3)

You Me Her (Audience Network, Season 4)

Reconstruction: America After the Civil War (PBS, new documentary miniseries)

April 10:

You vs. Wild (Netflix, new interactive adventure series)

April 11:

The Flay List (Food Network, new docuseries)

April 12:

Special (Netflix, new comedy series)

April 13:

Nate & Jeremiah by Design (TLC, Season 3)

April 14:

Game of Thrones (HBO, Season 8; final season)

Psi (HBO, Season 4)

April 15:

The Code (CBS, new drama series; time slot premiere)

No Good Nick (Netflix, new dramedy series)

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle (VH1, Season 2)

Say Yes to the Nest (HGTV, new docuseries)

April 16:

Bless This Mess (ABC, new comedy series)

April 18:

Life in Pieces (CBS, Season 4; moves to regular slot on April 25)

April 19:

Rilakkuma and Kaoru (Netflix, new anime series)

Ramy (Hulu, new comedy series)

Portals to Hell (Travel Channel, new docuseries)

April 20:

Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network, Season 14)

April 21:

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network, Season 16)

Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition (Food Network, Season 5)

April 22:

Gentleman Jack (HBO, new drama series)

Live Rescue (A&E, new live docuseries)

La Reina del Sur (Telemundo, Season 2)

The Brigade: Race to the Hudson (Outdoor Channel, new reality competition series)

April 23:

The Curse of Civil War Gold (History, Season 2)

April 24:

The Son (AMC, Season 2; final season)

Cobra Kai (YouTube, Season 2)

April 25:

Top Gear (BBC America, Season 26)

April 26:

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix, Season 2)

April 28:

The Red Line (CBS, new drama event series)

Deep State (Epix, Season 2)

April 29:

American Spring Live (PBS, new nature documentary miniseries)

Pacific Heartbeat (PBS, Season 8)

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries (Acorn, new travel docuseries)

April 30:

The 100 (The CW, Season 5)

On Tour with Asperger’s Are Us (HBO, new documentary miniseries)

April TBA:

Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta (CNN, new docuseries)

May 1:

The Name of the Rose (SundanceTV, new drama limited series)

May 2:

iZombie (The CW, Season 5; final season)

May 3:

Tuca & Bertie (Netflix, new animated comedy series)

May 5:

The Spanish Princess (Starz, new drama limited series)

May 6:

Chernobyl (HBO, new miniseries)

May 10:

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (Showtime, new documentary miniseries)

May 13:

LA’s Finest (Spectrum Originals, new drama series)

May 17:

Catch-22 (Hulu, new drama limited series)

May 22:

The Amazing Race (CBS, Season 31)

May 23:

Christina on the Coast (HGTV, new docuseries)

May 24:

She’s Gotta Have It (Netflix, Season 2)

May 27:

The Hot Zone (National Geographic Channel, new drama miniseries)

May 28:

America’s Got Talent (NBC, Season 14)

May 29:

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, Season 8; moves to regular slot June 10)

Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV, new home-renovation series)

May 31:

When They See Us (Netflix, new documentary limited series)

May TBA:

Paradise Hotel (Fox, new drama series)

Listing Impossible (CNBC, new docuseries)

Cash Pad (CNBC, new docuseries; working title)

Five Day Business Flip (CNBC, new docuseries; working title)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch, Season 2)

Spring TBA:

Elementary (CBS, Season 7; final season)

Workin’ Moms (Netflix, Season 2)

Chrisley Knows Best (USA, Season 7)

One Strange Rock (National Geographic Channel, Season 2)

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo, Season 4)

Most Expensivest (Viceland, Season 3)

Apollo’s Moon Shot (Smithsonian Channel, new documentary limited series)

Inside Mighty Machines (Smithsonian Channel, new docuseries)

Real Money (AXS, Season 2)

This Close (Sundance Now, Season 2)

MTV’s The Real World (Facebook Watch, reality series revival)

Somm to Go (YouTube/Facebook/Amazon Prime Video/Twitter, new midform docuseries)

The List Show (YouTube/Facebook/Twitter, new shortform docuseries; working title)