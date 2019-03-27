Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green is in talks to join the roaster of Warner Bros’ Space Jam 2, which will star NBA All-Star LeBron James. Terence Nance, the creator of the HBO series, Random Acts of Flyness, is directing the long-gestating sequel with Ryan Coogler attached to produce. Word is Martin-Green in talks to play James’ wife in the film. Production will start next year during the NBA offseason. Martin-Green also starred in the AMC’s hit series, The Walking Dead. Variety was first to report her casting news.