Now titled Newark, New Line’s Sopranos prequel feature will open Sept. 25, 2020. The movie’s original title was The Many Saints of Newark.

The pic, directed by Alan Taylor, stars Alesandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Ray Liotta, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro, and Michael Gandolfini; the latter playing the younger role his late father James Gandolfini made legendary: New Jersey kingpin Tony Soprano. Also, Nivola will play young Dickie Moltisanti, the late father of Christopher Moltisanti (played by Michael Imperioli) and cousin of Carmela Soprano. Dickie never appeared on the HBO series, and was whacked before the story’s timeline. His legend hangs large as a pivotal member, along with Tony and Uncle Junior, as someone who transformed the family into one to be reckoned with in the Tri-State area.

The filmmakers are keeping quiet on details for the project and the roles most actors are playing in The Many Saints of Newark, but it is known that some of the beloved characters from The Sopranos will appear in the film. What we know: Newark is set in the era of the Newark riots in the ’60s, when African Americans and Italian Americans in the city were at each other’s throats. That clash became lethal when it spread to gangsters of each group.

Sopranos series creator David Chase is co-producing and writing with Lawrence Konner.

The Sopranos ran six seasons and won 21 Primetime Emmys, five Golden Globes and Peabody Awards.