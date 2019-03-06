EXCLUSIVE: Solstice Studios, the upstart producer, financier and theatrical distribution venture launched last October by Mark Gill, Andrew Gunn, Guy Botham and Vincent Bruzzese, has targeted its first homegrown picture that will go into production. Deadline hears that Split Second is out to directors, with a plan to begin production later this year. Scripted by former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune, Split Second is an action thriller about an assassin who suffers a psychological break when he is ordered to kill the woman who is his lifeline. The story follows two versions of the same character: one who pulls the trigger and descends into madness, the other who takes the road to redemption and goes on the run with her.

Solstice will make mid-budget films for wide theatrical release. LaFortune is repped by Verve, and managed by Kaplan/Perrone.