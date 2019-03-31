Saturday Night Live’s segment welcomed a special guest – Judge Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong), who was returning from a two-week enforced absence to talk about her motivations with host Colin Jost.

Returning because “someone from Fox News said my name into a mirror three times,” Pirro quickly launched into an attack on the Mueller report, which she insisted “completely exonerated” President Donald Trump. She also requested that the report be burned before the American people had a chance to see its full contents.

Later in the sketch, Pirro had difficulty staying in her seat as Jost asked questions about some of the more outlandish proposals that are on the current political agenda.

Watch the sketch above.