Idris Elba was struck by gamma radiation in a failed experiment, and Dr. Bruce Banner has been cursed to transform into a raging, aggressive and unreasonable beast when his stress levels rise. Thus was born The Impossible Hulk.

But instead of becoming a green giant with enormous strength and invulnerable hide, this version of the Hulk becomes the terror of the modern world – the emboldened white lady (played by Cecily Strong) whose over-reactions in moments of conflict brings threats, recriminations and promises to call the manager or the authorities on those who would deny them.

Of course, that transformational ability also has its privileges, as the sketch makes clear at the end. Watch and remember….