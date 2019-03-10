Hollywood is the land of hopes and dreams, but it definitely lives within a set of rules. Never is that more clear than with the advent of Twitter, where opinions flow and instant judgments are final.

Saturday Night Live took that one step further with its parody game show Can I Play That? On the show, three working actors are questioned about who, exactly, can play a potential role – Michael Jackson, Caitlyn Jenner, an astronaut, the President of the United States.

Prompted by host Kenan Thompson, actors Idris Elba, Cecily Strong, and Beck Bennett were challenged on the Twitter-sponsored show to defend their abilities in the face of public opinion. Wait for the intriguing question at the end for a final laugh.