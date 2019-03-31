Saturday Night Live presented a different kind of take on credit card problems, offering up a parody of Discover Card from the mind of Jordan Peele, the director of ‘Us.”

In the sketch, Ego Nwodim discovers some strange unauthorized charges on her Discover card, and calls the company to resolve the problem. So far, it’s a take on the regular Discover commercials that have real people talking about their finances to themselves.

The twist here is that Nwodim reaches her ‘Us’ doppleganger (played by her, of course), who reminds her that while she’s on vacation, “I sit in a cave.”

Despite the efforts of Kenan Thompson to resolve things, he, too, can only reach his own ‘Us’ doppleganger.

