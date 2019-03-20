Sky has ordered a third season of its original UK drama-thriller series Tin Star, starring Tim Roth, Genevieve O’Reilly and Abigail Lawrie. Plot details are unknown at this stage but Sky says the “final chapter of the trilogy”, created by British writer Rowan Joffe, will pick up where season two recently left off with Jack (Roth) and Angela’s (O’Reilly) revelation of a devastating truth to daughter Anna (Lawrie) and the family’s dark history catching up with them as their ultimate threat arrives on their doorstep. Producers are Kudos and Gaumont UK. The third instalment (6 x 60mins) will go into production later this year and will be set in and around Liverpool, culminating with the Worth family returning to the UK to confront their menacing past. The series is internationally distributed by Endemol Shine International and Sky Vision. Upcoming Sky dramas for 2019 include Catherine The Great, Chernobyl, Temple and Riviera 2.

Eugenie Furniss is joining London and Los Angeles-based management and production company 42 as literary manager. Furniss joins 42 in the London office to expand the company’s offerings in representation and create a book division which represents international authors, both across fiction and non-fiction. Her clients work has been adapted for other mediums including the hit BBC series Call The Midwife which is currently filming series nine, the BBC’s Hotel Babylon which aired for four seasons and starred Dexter Fletcher, and ITV’s Mr Selfridge starring Jeremy Piven. Most recently Furniss set up and ran the book division at Furniss Lawton for seven years, the literary arm of the James Gant Group. Prior to this role, she was at WME for fifteen years and ran their London book division for her final three years at the company.

42

Furniss said, “From the moment I first walked in the door I was struck by 42’s energy and dynamism. That fact, coupled with the extraordinary talent that they represent, convinced me that there was no better place for my authors to engage with all the developments we’re seeing across screen and stage. Representing their interests in the publishing world will remain my core business, but I hope to see more of my authors’ works being adapted into different media and, with the guidance of the team here, will also be encouraging those that are interested to learn, to write for other forms too”.

42’s upcoming slate includes movie Ironbark starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Military Wives starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan and In The Shadow Of The Moon with Michael C. Hall and Boyd Holbrook. TV projects include Traitors for Channel4 and Netflix animated series Watership Down.