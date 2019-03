EXCLUSIVE: Former Luke Cage star Simone Missick is set as the lead in CBS’ legal drama pilot Courthouse, from Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Greg Spottiswood and directed by Mike Robin, Courthouse pulls back the curtain on the court system. It follows the dedicated, chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of the judges, assistant district attorneys and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks, cops and jurors to bring justice to the people of Los Angeles.

Missick will play Lola. Over the course of her impressive career as a Deputy District Attorney, Lola was known to be independent, formidable and, occasionally, wildly impulsive. As a newly appointed judge, Lola suddenly has more power. So she doesn’t sit back on the bench; Lola leans in — immediately pushing boundaries and challenging expectations of what a judge should be.

She joins previously announced series regulars Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, Wilson Bethel and J. Alex Brinson. Spottiswood, Robin and Len Goldstein executive produce.

Last seen on Netflix’s Luke Cage as the iconic Marvel character Misty Knight, the first African-American female superhero, Missick recently joined Anthony Mackie as a series regular in the second season of Netflix’s sci-fi drama, Altered Carbon. Other recent credits include Scandal and Ray Donovan, as well as a starring role in the comedy short Voicemail, for which she was nominated for Best Actor at NBC Universal’s Shorts Festival. Missick is repped by APA, Elevate Entertainment and attorney Chad Christopher.