EXCLUSIVE: Show Me What You Got, the directorial debut of Inside Job cinematographer Svetlana Cvetko, has wrapped production. The under-the-radar pic is backed by Blitz Films and counts award-winning filmmaker Phillip Noyce among its executive producers. Billed as a modern-day Jules & Jim, Show Me What You Got stars Cristina Rambaldi, Neyssan Falahi and Mattia Minasi.

A coming-of-age (at 30) tale, it explores the profound effect strangers can have on the trajectory of each other’s lives. The story follows three people from LA to Italy as they navigate their way through intimacy, sexuality and proving their worth to their families and to the world around them.

Blitz Films financed and produced the movie which is in line with the company’s vision to back up-and-coming directors. Blitz’s Nikolay Sarkisov and Double Take Pictures’ David Scott Smith are producers with Noyce and Sergey Sarkisov exec producing.

Sarkisov says, “As directors, we feel it is important to support new voices we believe in. As one of the 3-4 films Blitz will be financing each year, Svetlana was the first director we chose to back and we could not be happier to have worked with her to bring her vision to life.”

Cvetko wrote the script with Smith. Her DP credits include Inside Job, Facing Fear, Red Army, and Inequality For All.

Blitz is also in post on Embattled written by David McKenna (American History X) and directed by Sarkisov, and Let’s Scare Julie To Death a one-take film helmed by first-timer Jud Cremata. The company is also in development on TV series Sultana, set during the Ottoman Empire.